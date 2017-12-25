 Nigerian Young Doctor And 3 Family Members Die In An Accident On Christmas Eve | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Young Doctor And 3 Family Members Die In An Accident On Christmas Eve

Posted on Dec 25, 2017

Whatever one think of his or her God, we can’t disprove the fact that he takes some people too quickly while some are taken too late. Indeed death is no respected of any man or even any woman. Its painful to witness the exit of a youth.
At Christmas eve, accident claims the life of four family members as they journey to their village to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ “Christmas”.
According to friends and extended family who have all taken to social media to pay tributes to a Nigeria Doctor,  Ijeoma Onwubualili, the deceased, who reportedly died in auto crash just a day to her birthday, alongside her dad, mum and sister.
They died in a car reportedly hired by her dad to convey them down to the East from Jos, Plateau Sate for the traditional marriage of one of his daughters, in January, 2018. What a tragedy.
It was gathered that the dad, mom and Ijeoma died instantly, while the Nigerian doctor’s sister, Gracious, died at the hospital. Ijeoma’s brother is said to still be unconscious at the hospital, as the driver who was paid for the trip also survived.
May their soul rest in peace.

