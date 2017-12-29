Nigerian Zayyan Yabo, emerges Africa LPG Association Sec- Gen

A Nigerian professional Engineer, Zayyan Tambari Yabo ‎of the Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR) has emerged as the pioneer Secretary General of the African Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association.

The association which was founded in February 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa at the sidelines of ARGUS Media Africa LGP Conference, also elected Mr. Samson Muamba as its pioneer President following amicable consultations among the delegates.

Muamba, is the Managing Director and CEO of Fire Corp Energy, Zambia.

In a statement issued to reporters in Sokoto Friday evening by Sirajo Dalhatu Sifawa of the Sokoto state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) said stakeholders from across Africa formed the umbrella association to promote the growth and development of LPG sector both domestic and industrial usage.

Accordingly, “the newly founded association ‎will bring the relevant government agencies, companies in LPG business, energy consulting firms, multinational development agencies supporting growth of energy, financial institutions, energy journals and diplomatic bodies in realsing it’s objectives”, the statement further explained.

However, Yabo, a well known professional especially in the regulation of LPG sector in Nigeria from the DPR headquarters, emerged along side other executives at the post conference election.

He is a trained chemical engineer from ‎the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with record of attendance of several national and overseas professional courses in LPG operations in countries including Germany, Turkeyn France, South Africa and the United Kingdom respectively.

The new Secretary General also belongs to several other professional bodies as the Nigeria Gas Association, Nigeria Society of Chemical Engineers and Polymer Institute of Nigeria accordingly.

The post Nigerian Zayyan Yabo, emerges Africa LPG Association Sec- Gen appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

