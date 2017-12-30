Nigerians are tired of failed promises – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led Federal Government not to issue any New Year promises to Nigerians since they have not fulfilled any of the promises made in their previous messages since assumption of office.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Nigerians have become overstretched by the litany of woes visited on them in the last two years by the incompetent and pretentious APC administration.

It stressed that it would be the height of callousness for the ruling party and its government to spew another round of propaganda and false hope in the name of New Year messages.

The party said: “What else would they tell Nigerians apart from inventing new lies and propaganda as they had always done, particularly at the turn of each New Year.”

The PDP noted that the administration has been reeling out false promises year-in-year-out even when it has no intention of fulfilling them.

It added: “What is the need for their yearly assurances when the only thing we see is an arrogant and incompetent government plunging the nation into economic recession and visiting the citizens with the worst forms of untold hardship.

“What seriousness should any Nigerian attach to a government that takes governance for granted, puts off its Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the slightest whims and blame imaginary invasion of its offices by rats for the inability to meet required statutory functions?

“What else should Nigerians expect from a government that promised massive employments only to render 7.74 million Nigerians jobless between 2016 and September 2017; with combined unemployment and underemployment rate hitting 40.0 per cent as declared by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“This is the same APC that promised to deliver naira exchange at N1 to $1 but ended up wrecking the currency from N160-N170 to a scandalous N350-N400; the same party and its government promised to reduce the price of fuel only for it to rise from where the PDP left it at N86.50 to N300-N400 per litre.

“What do we expect from a government that so devastated the economy in 2017 that Nigerians were forced to turn to Ponzi schemes like the Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM) for survival only for an estimated three million of them to lose about N18 billion in the process.

“The APC misrule literarily turned 2017 into a harvest of woes; hunger, disease, violence and deaths while the nation is now being pummeled by ethnic and religious agitations and attendant violence in all parts of the country.

“Also this year, marauders, criminal herders, Badoo cultists and insurgents were on the prowl with several innocent Nigerians as victims.

“Nigerians suffered strange diseases; businesses were shut; hardship and poverty swelled mortality and divorce rates while the APC continues to thrive on propaganda and lies.

“Measured against all key performance indicators, the APC controlled Federal Government has fallen below the expectations of Nigerians.”

