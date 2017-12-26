 Nigerians lose 7% of $20bn Christmas money transfers – W’Bank – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians lose 7% of $20bn Christmas money transfers – W’Bank – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigerians lose 7% of $20bn Christmas money transfers – W'Bank
The Punch
A World Bank report on Monday stated that each year, $20bn was being sent to Nigeria in form of remittances and that the final week before Christmas was one of the busiest times to send money. According to the report, the average cost of sending money

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.