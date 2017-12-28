Nigeria’s Anthony Joshua To Be Prince Harry’s Best Man At Royal Wedding
If all goes according to plan, Nigerian-born Anthony Joshua may be Prince Harry’s best man at the Prince’s marriage to Meghan Markle on May 19. This indication came from Anthony Joshua himself via a Twitter picture he shared on Wednesday after an appearance on a BBC Radio 4 programme guest edited by Prince Harry. Former…
The post Nigeria’s Anthony Joshua To Be Prince Harry’s Best Man At Royal Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!