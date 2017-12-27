 NIMASA to release maritime industry forecast Q1 2018 – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NIMASA to release maritime industry forecast Q1 2018 – The Punch

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

NIMASA to release maritime industry forecast Q1 2018
The Punch
The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stated that the agency will release the Nigerian maritime industry forecast in the first quarter of 2018. According to Peterside, this is part of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.