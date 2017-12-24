Nipco pushes NNPC petrol supplies into market
Nipco Plc, a major Downstream operator which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a statement cited as one of the six major marketers which benefited from NNPC cargo supplies, has confirmed the company’s receipt of the petroleum products from the Corporation. Nipco, in a release this evening by its Chief Corporate Affairs Manager, Lawal…
The post Nipco pushes NNPC petrol supplies into market appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!