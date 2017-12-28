NNPC, DPR Intensify Raid On Errant Fuel Stations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) have increased the tempo of unscheduled visits to fuel stations in Abuja suspected to be involved in underhand dealings.

A statement by the NNPC said the raids, in collaboration with operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had earlier led to the clampdown of a notorious fuel outlet in Kubwa, a suburb of the FCT caught selling petrol at the rate of N250 per litre.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, assured that in line with its mandate as supplier of last resort, it would continue to work with relevant stakeholders like the DPR and NSCDC to quickly end the prevailing hardship in accessing petrol across the country.

Baru said with the recent directive by the Presidency for security agencies to tighten the noose on smuggling of petroleum products, cross-border activities and diversion of products would be curtailed.

”This will allow Nigerians to benefit from the massive injection of fuel into the system being undertaken by the corporation within the last few weeks,” he said.

The statement said the NNPC had announced the temporary suspension of products dispensing activities at its mega station along Lagos Road, in Port Harcourt due to a fire which occurred near the station.

The fire resulted from a Toyota Camry car which exploded outside the station after product was dispensed into an extra in-built locally fabricated tank designed to siphon fuel.

The statement stated that although the fire did not affect the station, it was imperative to suspend operations to enable security agencies clear the resultant traffic situation at the scene. (NAN)