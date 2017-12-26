NNPC, DPR uncover illegal fuel reservoirs in Abuja – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
NNPC, DPR uncover illegal fuel reservoirs in Abuja
Daily Trust
A combined team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and security agents yesterday uncovered illegal reservoirs of fuel in Abuja. Speaking at the site of the mini depot, the Group Managing …
