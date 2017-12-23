NNPC fuel station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway engulf by fire

The NNPC fuel station located at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway engulf by fire. The fire has since been put out but the fuel station and properties worth millions of naira got destroyed.See more photo below:

The post NNPC fuel station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway engulf by fire appeared first on Timeofgist.

