NNPC fuel station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway engulf by fire

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The NNPC fuel station located at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway engulf by fire. The fire has since been put out but the fuel station and properties worth millions of naira got destroyed.See more photo below:

