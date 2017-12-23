NNPC fuel station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway is on fire!! (Photos)

Here is the sorry state of the NNPC fuel station located at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway that went up in flames. The fire has since been put out but the fuel station and properties worth millions of naira got destroyed.

