NNPC intensifies effort to flood market with products

More Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is being pushed to the market by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ameliorate the current scarcity in the country, the organization said yesterday.

Its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu said in a statement in Abuja that six major marketers -Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the country.

The supplies are mostly from cargoes of PMS imported by NNPC which are daily berthing and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.

The imported products are also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.

NNPC assured Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is nigh.

Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters.

Earlier in the week, NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had stated that the Corporation’s one billion litres PMS cargo imports had started to arrive, saying supplies to parts of the country had been doubled to 80million litres per day since the current hiccup in the supply chain was noticed a few days back.

The post NNPC intensifies effort to flood market with products appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

