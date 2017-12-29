NNPC withheld $16.8billion NLNG dividend due FG in 16 years
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failed to remit $16.8billion it earned as dividend for its 49 percent stake to the Federation Accounts in 16 years, says the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, (NEITI) in its just released 2015 audit report. NNPC maintains that it has authorization from the presidency to hold the dividends in…
