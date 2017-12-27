No Bids For Kepa Arrizabalaga – Atletico Bilbao’s President Josu Urrutia

Athletic Bilbao have not received any approach from Real Madrid for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to president Josu Urrutia.

“There has not been any approach of any kind, we know that there have been rumours but we have no confirmation either from the representatives of the player or Real Madrid,” Urrutia was quoted as saying on Bilbao’s official Twitter account.

“We keep talking and there is no closed door, I don’t know if what is said is true. When you’ve been talking to people who represent a player for 15 years, you have to believe in the good intentions of the people and that the player wants to stay here.

“We have no proof that any team has been negotiating with Kepa.”

