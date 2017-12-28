 No Concert Is As Loud As My Wedding – Oritse Femi | Nigeria Today
No Concert Is As Loud As My Wedding – Oritse Femi

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

In reaction to Davido’s 30 Billion Concert, Oritsefemi declared on his twitter page that no concert put together this year is as loud as his wedding.

Femi got married on the 27th of November 2017. The wedding took place on the same day Banky W got married to his wife in South Africa.

Femi wrote : All them shows put together no even loud like my wedding ceremony… Na confirmed yan”

