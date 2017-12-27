No fuel in our depots – DAPPMA

Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, (DAPPMA) on Tuesday said none of its members have fuel in their depots and tanks nationwide.

DAPPMA, disclosed this in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Adewole.

He said “While we cannot confirm or dispute NNPC’S claims of having sufficient product stock, we can confirm that the products are not in our tanks and as such cannot be distributed.

“ If the products are offshore, then surely, it cannot be considered to be available to Nigerians.

He added that the current situation had dampened hope for a speedy resolution of the fuel crisis which is threatening the economic fabric of the country.

“Again, this is contrary to claims by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, that fuel vessels are discharging the commodity in ports across the country on a daily basis,’’ he said

Adewole in the statement insisted that its members’ depots were presently empty, noting however, that if the PPMC, could provide it with Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, its members were ready to undertake 24 hours loading and truck-out.

“NNPC imports and distributes through DAPPMA, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN.

“Our members pay PPMC/NNPC in advance for petroleum products, and fully paid up PMS orders that have neither been programmed nor loaded is in excess of 500,000 metric tonnes, about 800 million litres, as at today, and enough to meet the nation’s needs for 19 days at a daily estimated consumption of 35 million litres,” he said.

Adewole blamed the unending fuel crisis on the challenges in the Direct Sales Direct Purchase,( DSDP), scheme, rising price of the commodity in the international market and the high interest rates charged by banks in the country.

“We all know that we presently run a fixed price regime of N145 per litre for PMS without any recourse to subsidy claims, however, we also have no control on the international price of crude oil.

“We understand that the NNPC meets this demand largely through its DSDP framework; however, due to price challenges on the DSDP platform, some participants in the scheme failed to meet their supply quota of refined petroleum products, especially PMS, to NNPC. This is the main reason for this scarcity.”He said

Adewole added that since Hurricane Katrina, the international price of PMS had not dropped below $600 per metric tonne, while the exchange rate used and the interest rate charged by banks are N306 to a dollar and 25 per cent respectively.

He noted that anytime the NNPC assumes the role of sole importer, there are issues of distribution, because it is marketers who own 80 per cent of the functional receptive facilities and retail outlets in Nigeria.

Adewole disclosed that oil marketers remain commitment to the progress of the nations and its citizenry, stating that therein lies its profitability and fulfilment.

He said, “We, petroleum products marketers do empathise with all Nigerians who are going through difficulties at this time, spending hours on fuel queues because of the current fuel scarcity due to no fault of yours.

“Sadly, some people have blamed marketers for hoarders fuel. Unfortunately, this is so far from the truth. Hoarding fuel is regarded as economic sabotage and we assure all Nigerians that our members are not involved in such illicit acts.”

The post No fuel in our depots – DAPPMA appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

