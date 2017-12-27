No Going Back In Buhari’s War Against Corruption-Minister

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu has declared that there is no going back in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government war against corruption.

The minister stated this while speaking with newsmen at the 50th birthday anniversary of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Engineer Seyi Makinde held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, stressing that there was no doubt that the government was determined to reshape Nigeria for better especially in the ongoing fight against corruption and other vices serving as stumbling block on Nigeria’s path to growth and development

“I am confident that as an insider that the President has done extremely well and the indices are there in the area of fighting corruption, in the area of fighting insurgency in the area of repairing the economy which has been driving aground by the previous administration of profligacy.” he said.

According to him, Nigeria is presently recording tremendous improvement in some of its sectors particularly in the area of agriculture and other important sectors in the country in the last few years of the administration.

The minister maintained that the present administration in the country is only performing better in the area creating jobs for the youths having engaged over 200.000 youths this year and that another 300,000 youths are to be engaged under the same scheme in 2018.

” In the area of agriculture, farmers now have for once started building houses, buying vehicles, buying motorcycles and so on. More than 50 per cent of Okada riders in Lagos who re from the north have abandoned Okada and have gone back to their farms.

“Because they have now discovered that it is profitable to farm than to ride Okada. Again in the area of employment, for the first time in this country, we have a government that employed 200,000 Nigerians,” he said.

The minister berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to stop their lies against President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Nigerians now know better and are not fools, ingrates .

“Nigerians voted for President Buhari because he was the only presidential candidate that could be trusted.

“The president is running a government devoid of greed and corruption. Although, the work ahead is enormous, I am happy that a lot of positive changes have occurred in the areas of agriculture, education, infrastructure and employment,” Shittu added.

He emphasized that it was unfortunate and embarrassing that PDP leaders and members that drove Nigeria into the present mess through corruption and mismanagement which President Buhari has been making frantic efforts to correct are now the ones accusing President Buhari of non performance.

“We should also continue to support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari because Nigerians voted for him because he is the only Presidential candidate that could be trusted with the resources of country,” he said.