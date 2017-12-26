No plan to hike fuel price, FG reiterates

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday restated that the Federal Government had no plan to increase the pump price of petrol in 2018. Osinbajo gave the assurance during his visit to fuel depots in Lagos where he monitored the loading of trucks to ensure steady supply of petrol to designated filling stations. According to NAN […]

