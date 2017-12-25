Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Takes Christmas To Another Levels – "Poses With Ram" – Photos

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus don carry come again oo. All her things dey always different from others. Watin come concern ram for Christmas ooo abeg. Abi Eni port from Muslim to Christian?

She shared the photos below as she posed with a ram and other christmas gifts.

She captioned one of the photos;

“Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance creative Director @tiannahsplacempire make up by @eniola_badmus and Dede ��� by @studiofresco Graphics Design @maxstudiosng”