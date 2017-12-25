Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Takes Christmas To Another Levels – "Poses With Ram" – Photos
Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus don carry come again oo. All her things dey always different from others. Watin come concern ram for Christmas ooo abeg. Abi Eni port from Muslim to Christian?
She shared the photos below as she posed with a ram and other christmas gifts.
She captioned one of the photos;
“Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance creative Director @tiannahsplacempire make up by @eniola_badmus and Dede ��� by @studiofresco Graphics Design @maxstudiosng”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!