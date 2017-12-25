 Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Takes Christmas To Another Levels – "Poses With Ram" – Photos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Takes Christmas To Another Levels – "Poses With Ram" – Photos

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus don carry come again oo. All her things dey always different from others. Watin come concern ram for Christmas ooo abeg. Abi Eni port from Muslim to Christian? 
She shared the photos below as she posed with a ram and other christmas gifts.
She captioned one of the photos;
“Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance creative Director @tiannahsplacempire make up by @eniola_badmus and Dede ��� by @studiofresco Graphics Design @maxstudiosng”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.