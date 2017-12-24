Nollywood Veteran Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Slays In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends

She is a diva, she is the reason a lot of people watch movies in Nigeria, she is a mother and she is all most ladies have ever dream of becoming and she is Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

The actress who is longer based in Nigeria, shared these gorgeous photos of herself hanging out with her best friend, Genny. She now keeps her life so private that you can’t predict her move anymore anfdfew months ago she was rumored to have been married, thought it turned out to be false.

More pics below…