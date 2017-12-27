 Not yet Uhuru for car owners, commuters in Imo – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Not yet Uhuru for car owners, commuters in Imo – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Not yet Uhuru for car owners, commuters in Imo
Vanguard
There is no respite for car owners and commuters in Imo State, as premium motor spirit, PMS, has remained very expensive despite assurances from the Federal Government. Vanguard checks in parts of the state revealed that the scarce commodity was sold

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.