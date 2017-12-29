 NPA suspends operation of service boats to IOCs, other debtor companies – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
NPA suspends operation of service boats to IOCs, other debtor companies – The Eagle Online

The Eagle Online

NPA suspends operation of service boats to IOCs, other debtor companies
The Nigerian Ports Authority has, with immediate effect, suspended service boats operations in all its pilotage districts until the full settlement of debts accruing from unpaid pilotage dues by International Oil Companies and other beneficiaries of
