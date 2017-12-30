 NPA suspends service boats operation to debtor IOCs – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPA suspends service boats operation to debtor IOCs – The Punch

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

NPA suspends service boats operation to debtor IOCs
The Punch
The Nigerian Ports Authority says it has suspended its service boats operation to debtor International Oil Companies with immediate effect. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, Abdullahi Goje, the
NPA suspends operation of service boats to debtor companiesThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.