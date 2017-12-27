NPUGA athletes can help boost Nigeria’s global sports ranking, officials say – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NPUGA athletes can help boost Nigeria's global sports ranking, officials say
Vanguard
Akintunde Akinola, the President of Nigerian Private Universities Games Association (NPUGA), on Wednesday in Abuja said their Games has the potential of producing future athletes for the nation. Akinola said that most of the athletes participating in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!