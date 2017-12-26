 NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations – PoliticsNGR Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations – PoliticsNGR Newspaper

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


PoliticsNGR Newspaper

NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations
PoliticsNGR Newspaper
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed its personnel to filling stations in Enugu State to maintain law and order, as motorists and motorcyclists struggle to buy petrol. The Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Steve Amoga

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.