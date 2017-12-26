NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations – PoliticsNGR Newspaper
|
PoliticsNGR Newspaper
|
NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations
PoliticsNGR Newspaper
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed its personnel to filling stations in Enugu State to maintain law and order, as motorists and motorcyclists struggle to buy petrol. The Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Steve Amoga …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!