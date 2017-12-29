 NSCDC seals 20 petrol stations in Kogi, warns marketers against hoarding | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC seals 20 petrol stations in Kogi, warns marketers against hoarding

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kogi State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned petroleum marketers in the state against hoarding and selling of petrol above official Government regulated price. State Commandant of NSCDC Mr. Obiyo Everestus gave the warning during an interview with DAILY POST on Friday. Obiyo recalled that just last week, the […]

NSCDC seals 20 petrol stations in Kogi, warns marketers against hoarding

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.