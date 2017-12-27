NSE Market Indices Drop By 1.64% After Christmas Holidays – Independent Newspapers Limited
NSE Market Indices Drop By 1.64% After Christmas Holidays
Activities re-opened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on bearish note on Wednesday after the long holidays with the indices dropping by 1.64 per cent. The market capitalisation shed N225 billion or 1.64 per cent to close at N13.483 trillion from …
Nigerian Stocks Lose N225b to Begin Week Bearish
