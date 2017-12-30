 NSE to review composition of market indices | Nigeria Today
NSE to review composition of market indices

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the review of the NSE-30 and the seven sectoral indices effective Jan. 1, 2018. The exchange in a statement signed by Mr Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications, said that the composition of these indices would be announced in January, after the completion of the year-end review and index rebalancing exercise.

