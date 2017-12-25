NUPENG reveals when fuel scarcity will end – Daily Post Nigeria



Daily Post Nigeria NUPENG reveals when fuel scarcity will end

Daily Post Nigeria

Tayo Aboyebi, South-West Chairman of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Monday confirmed that massive loading of petrol was ongoing at different depots in Lagos. He assured that Nigerians that the current scarcity of fuel …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

