Nwoye speaks on loss to Obiano, seeks support for APC, Buhari

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon Tony Nwoye says he has put his loss to incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in the Anambra election, behind him. Nwoye, who spoke to his constituents during an empowerment programme at his house in Nsugbe, Anambra east local government on Christmas day, assured that despite his defeat, better […]

Nwoye speaks on loss to Obiano, seeks support for APC, Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

