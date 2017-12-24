OAP Toke Makinwa: I Almost Slept With Rapper Big Shaq – See Video

On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has just made a surprising confession on her Instagram Live session few minutes ago and the internet is already buzzing about the whole thing.

According to the OAP, she said she almost slept with rapper Big Shaq of the popular ‘Mans not hot’ track.

Hmmmm people are already saying if she did, will she tell the world? – What do you think?

Watch her below;