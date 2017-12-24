 OAP Toke Makinwa: I Almost Slept With Rapper Big Shaq – See Video | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OAP Toke Makinwa: I Almost Slept With Rapper Big Shaq – See Video

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has just made a surprising confession on her Instagram Live session few minutes ago and the internet is already buzzing about the whole thing.

According to the OAP, she said she almost slept with rapper Big Shaq of the popular ‘Mans not hot’ track.
Hmmmm people are already saying if she did, will she tell the world? – What do you think?
Watch her below;

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.