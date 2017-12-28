OAP Toolz Criticizes Davido’s 30 Billion Concert – It Wasn’t Put Together Well
On Air Personality, Toolz have criticized the recently held Davido’s 30 Billion Concert on her Twitter handle and said it wasn’t put together very well. Though many people and even some celebrities concured with Toolz.
Even the owner of the show himself, Davido tweeted that he should have gotten a bigger venue for the show when he saw a lot of people locked out of the Eko Hotels and Suites Hall.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!