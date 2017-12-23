 Oba of Benin Receives Esohe Movie Crew – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Oba of Benin Receives Esohe Movie Crew – Vanguard

Vanguard

Oba of Benin Receives Esohe Movie Crew
His Royal Majesty, Omo N, 'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II- Oba of Benin, Monday, received Esohe movie crew as part of activities to mark Edo Festival. The courtesy visit took place after the movie premiered in Benin, with some of the

