Oba of Benin Receives Esohe Movie Crew – Vanguard



Vanguard Oba of Benin Receives Esohe Movie Crew

Vanguard

His Royal Majesty, Omo N, 'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II- Oba of Benin, Monday, received Esohe movie crew as part of activities to mark Edo Festival. The courtesy visit took place after the movie premiered in Benin, with some of the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

