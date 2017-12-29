Obaseki mourns late Pa David Ogbomo

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of late Pa David Ogbomo, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, describing his contributions to the success of the party as remarkable.

Obaseki said this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at their compound in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki described late Pa Ogbomo as an astute politician, whose contributions to the political scene in Edo State led to the success of the party in the state.

“I am mourning because I have lost a political father. In my three years of interacting with him, he was a man of integrity, humility and very principled.

“He was a selfless leader, who fought for the interest of his people. We might not get someone to replace him but we have to thank God for his life because he showed us the way to go in terms of good governance,” Obaseki said.

He promised that the APC chieftain would be given a befitting burial because of his integrity, even as he urged members of the family and youths to emulate him.

Late Pa, David Ogbomo until his death on December 28 was an APC leader in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. He died at age 96.

