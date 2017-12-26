Obong of Calabar, holds cultural festival preaches peace at Christmas – Vanguard
Vanguard
Obong of Calabar, holds cultural festival preaches peace at Christmas
CALABAR – EDIDEM Ekpo Oto V, the Obong of Calabar he Obong of Calabar, called for peace and unity among the Efiks and all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria as the country celebrates the birth of Christ, saying it was only through unity that the country …
Obong of Calabar warns National Assembly members against greed, timidity
