Obong of Calabar, holds cultural festival preaches peace at Christmas

By Emma Una

CALABAR – EDIDEM Ekpo Oto V, the Obong of Calabar he Obong of Calabar, called for peace and unity among the Efiks and all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria as the country celebrates the birth of Christ, saying it was only through unity that the country would overcome its seeming socio-political and economic challenges.

The Obong, who made the call while addressing the twelve clans of the kingdom which gathered at his country home, Adiabo, for the annual Utomo Obong cultural festival and homage always celebrated during the Christmas, said, “if we look closely, you will discover that we still have this lingering challenge. It is the challenge of lack of love and unity. My appeal is to all of you to be one for if we are united; we shall be like iroko tree which cannot easily be pulled down.”

The Monarch also called on the people of the state to support Governor Ben Ayade as 2019 approaches saying it would be unfair for the Governor not to continue in office especially as his two predecessors had completed eight years each.

“Let us support him in his vision and aspirations so that we could move forward as a people. I greatly appeal that we should eschew unnecessary politicking and be seen to be fair. I am aware of the fact that many people are scheming to replace him, but let us look at it this way, if there were three tubers of yam, two persons had eaten one each and when it was my turn, you insist I should take half, who will you give the other half to?”

He further challenged members of the National Assembly of Efik extraction to speak out in the face of marginalisation, and warned against timidity, selfishness and greed, saying “we need you to be shining light in Abuja, let our government at the national level know our plight and be your brother’s keeper.”

Also speaking, member representing Bakassi in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bassey Ekpo Bassey lauded the Cross River State government for adopting the Utomo Obong festival into State tourism calendar just like the carnival, leboku and northfest, adding “with this the Efik cultural heritage and tradition have been recognised as unique.”

“As a matter of fact, the history of Nigeria will not be complete if one does not mention the history of the Efiks and the stool of the Obong of Calabar. I commend the federal government for recognising the Obong of Calabar as one of the first class traditional leaders in the country.”

