Obong of Calabar warns National Assembly members against greed, timidity

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V has warned National Assembly members from Efik extraction to eschew greed, selfishness and timidity. The Obong gave the warning while addressing the 12 clans of the kingdom, who gathered at his country home, Adiabo, for the annual Utomo Obong cultural festival and homage, which […]

