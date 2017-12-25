Obong of Calabar warns National Assembly members against greed, timidity
The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V has warned National Assembly members from Efik extraction to eschew greed, selfishness and timidity. The Obong gave the warning while addressing the 12 clans of the kingdom, who gathered at his country home, Adiabo, for the annual Utomo Obong cultural festival and homage, which […]
Obong of Calabar warns National Assembly members against greed, timidity
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!