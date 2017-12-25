 Obong of Calabar warns National Assembly members against greed, timidity | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obong of Calabar warns National Assembly members against greed, timidity

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V has warned National Assembly members from Efik extraction to eschew greed, selfishness and timidity. The Obong gave the warning while addressing the 12 clans of the kingdom, who gathered at his country home, Adiabo, for the annual Utomo Obong cultural festival and homage, which […]

Obong of Calabar warns National Assembly members against greed, timidity

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.