 Ogun launches MITROS rice | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun launches MITROS rice

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Agricultural Production and Industrialisation policy of the Ogun State Government, one of the five cardinal programmes of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration, has yielded another landmark result, with the launch of the MITROS rice. The unveiling of the rice was performed by the Presidential Task Force on Agricultural Commodities and Production, led by its…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ogun launches MITROS rice appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.