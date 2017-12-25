 Oh No!! Popular Fuji Musician, Alhaji Ganiu Ayinde Is Dead | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oh No!! Popular Fuji Musician, Alhaji Ganiu Ayinde Is Dead

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Fuji Musician, Alhaji Ganiu Ayinde is dead. Ganiu was reported to have died mysteriously. Many of his  fans took to their Instagram pages to express shock on his death. While some who saw him months ago revealed that Ganiyu didnt show any sign of dying soon, another fan of his, explained that late Ganiyu […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.