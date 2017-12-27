 Oil marketers hoarding product – DPR insists | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil marketers hoarding product – DPR insists

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, on Wednesday said the oil marketers were hoarding the petroleum products coming into the country. DPR Head, UpStream, Mr. Ogbe Nicholas made the assertion during the Delta State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, monitoring exercise in Warri and its environs. Nicholas stated that the DPR as part […]

Oil marketers hoarding product – DPR insists

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.