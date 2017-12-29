Oil resurrection sets stage for another Opec-shale clash in 2018 – gulfnews.com
|
Oil resurrection sets stage for another Opec-shale clash in 2018
gulfnews.com
Oil's revival from the biggest crash in a generation persisted, with prices set for a second annual gain after a year marked by hurricanes, Middle East conflict and the tussle between Opec and US shale. Futures are up more than 11 per cent in 2017 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!