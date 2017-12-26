 Oil rise as production cuts tighten market | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil rise as production cuts tighten market

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on the back of an outlook for healthy demand amid ongoing production cuts led by OPEC and Russia. U.S.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.