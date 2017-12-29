Oil up at year end, US crude hits highest since mid-2015 – Reuters
Reuters
Oil up at year end, US crude hits highest since mid-2015
Reuters
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – U.S. oil prices rose above $60 a barrel on the final trading day of the year, touching their highest since mid-2015, as an unexpected fall in American output and a decline in commercial crude inventories stoked buying in …
