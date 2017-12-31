Okene LGA wins 10th Ajanah Basketball Tournament – Vanguard



Vanguard Okene LGA wins 10th Ajanah Basketball Tournament

Vanguard

The annual Ajanah Inter-Local Government Basketball Tournament in Kogi ended in grand on Saturday with Team Okene Local Government Area (LGA) defeating Team Okehi (LGA) to win the main trophy. Basketball. Okene beat Okehi 69-65 points in a keenly …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

