Okene LGA wins 10th Ajanah Basketball Tournament
Vanguard
Okene LGA wins 10th Ajanah Basketball Tournament
Vanguard
The annual Ajanah Inter-Local Government Basketball Tournament in Kogi ended in grand on Saturday with Team Okene Local Government Area (LGA) defeating Team Okehi (LGA) to win the main trophy. Basketball. Okene beat Okehi 69-65 points in a keenly …
