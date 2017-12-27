 Okorocha bows to pressure, restores Assumpta Avenue name – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Okorocha bows to pressure, restores Assumpta Avenue name – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017


Okorocha bows to pressure, restores Assumpta Avenue name
Imo State Government has bowed to the superior force of the Catholic Church and restored Assumpta Avenue street name. The government action came barely a few hours after Vanguard hit the news stand with growing tension generated by what some
