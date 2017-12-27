 Okorocha bows to pressure, restores original name of Owerri street named after Buhari | Nigeria Today
Okorocha bows to pressure, restores original name of Owerri street named after Buhari

The Governor Rochas Okorocha-led Imo State Government has bowed to the pressure of the Catholic Church, restoring Assumpta Avenue street name. The news circulated yesterday that the Government had renamed some popular streets in Owerri, including the Assumpta Avenue to names such as Buhari Road, Sam Mbakwe and Azikiwe. The State’s Commissioner for Information, Prof. […]

