Okorocha Grants Imo Workers 18 Days Christmas Holiday

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Friday, December 22, directed that the civil servants in the state to vacate for the Christmas holiday to enable them have a wonderful celebration of the yuletide with their loved ones.

The workers were asked to resume duties on January 8.

According to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, workers on essential duties were exempted from the 18-day holiday.

The long holiday is to enable the workers enough time to celebrate with their loved ones.

The federal government and most states only declared December 25, 26 and January 1 as holidays for the Yuletide season.

“Government has paid salary to workers in the state up to December to enable them also enjoy the Christmas. This is to wish them a blissful yuletide,” the spokesperson said.

