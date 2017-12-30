Okorocha restores Assumpta Avenue Name after much Pressure

After much pressure on Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in renaming the Assumpta Avenue, its is reported that the Governor has restord the name of the street.

The pressure was mounted on him by the Catholics who believed that the name of the street is embedded with the history of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Professor Nnamdi Obiaraeri confirmed the restoration of the name. While confirming it, he apologized on behalf of the Governor and said renaming the street is highly reretted.

He said “it was never government’s intention to rename the said strategic road, It spans from Assumpta Cathedral and terminates at Warehouse Roundabout.”

“Assumpta Avenue is symbolic for both religious and historic reasons in Imo State, and these facts are not lost on the government and people of Imo State.

All inconveniences occasioned by the initial oversight or error of wrongly installing a Street sign, suggesting a renaming of the street is highly regretted.”

