Okowa, Oboro extol Dogara at 50

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Evelyn Oboro, have congratulated Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, who turned 50 yesterday.

Okowa and Oboro in separate statements, said Dogara’s contribution to the development of Nigeria and the legislature is worthy of commendation.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, eulogised Dogara’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in his service to the country over the years which according to him, has culminated in his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly.

Okowa said: “As Speaker of the 8th Assembly, you have waged an unrelenting legislative war on Nigeria’s challenges and it is on record that the House received over 1064 Bills while 126 Bills were passed in the last two years of the 8th Assembly including over 600 motions.”

Also, Oboro described Dogara as a quintessential politician, who has added value to the lives of his people and Nigerians as a whole.

The post Okowa, Oboro extol Dogara at 50 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

