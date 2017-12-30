 Okpozu: Presidency apologises for errors in board members list – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Okpozu: Presidency apologises for errors in board members list – Vanguard

Okpozu: Presidency apologises for errors in board members list
The Buhari presidency has acknowledged and apologised for the errors made in listing late Senator Francis Okpozu and two others among chairmen and members of boards of government agencies and parastatals. The President's spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu
